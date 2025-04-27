Описание

is an idle mobile game that brings together a cast of beloved anime characters. Players can summon popular all-star characters from various dimensions and battle alongside them. Face different challenges, adjust strategies on the fly, and use unique character combinations to turn the tide and claim victory!





【Recruit Your Favorites - Anime Legends Unite!】

Beloved anime stars unite in one incredible world! Relive childhood memories with familiar favorites or choose today’s most popular icons. Build your ultimate team of five and prove who’s the true all-star brawler—it’s your call!





【Epic Battles Await - Cross-Server Arena Challenges】

With five factions countering and complementing each other, the balance of power is always shifting. Master the use of five legendary artifacts to turn the tide of battle, and mix and match countless popular anime characters to create your ultimate team. Rich strategic gameplay levels the playing field, giving even low-power teams the chance to challenge the strongest. In this world, there’s no unbeatable hero—only unbeatable lineups!





【Outsmart to Win - Strategic Play to Conquer】

Each character comes equipped with unique abilities that faithfully recreate their iconic moments. With stunning visual effects and immersive skill combinations, the game brings your favorite anime scenes to life, delivering an all-new combat experience like never before!